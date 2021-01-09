Manchester United have taken the lead early on in their FA Cup clash with Watford at Old Trafford through midfielder Scott McTominay.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made wholesale changes to his starting eleven for this evening’s fixture, but the intention appears to be exactly the same for the Red Devils, take the game to their opponents and get on the scoresheet.

They’ve adopted that mentality from minute one here at Old Trafford, with Scott McTominay opening the scoring early on, just as he did against Leeds United at the same venue last month.

Summer signing Alex Telles was the provider, with his corner being headed into the back of the Watford net by McTominay via the Old Trafford turf. A stroke of fortune about this one.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport:

Scott Mctominay with a clinical header ? What a way to mark your first Man Utd game as captain! ??#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/NYPsjYZWkv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 9, 2021

Perhaps that fortune came courtesy of the kiss on the ball from Telles, which appears to have granted both he and McTominay good luck in the scoring of the goal.

Unfortunately for McTominay, he won’t be watching himself on ‘The Cycling GK’ YouTube channel early next week, as Ben Foster has been left out of the starting XI for his return to his former employers.