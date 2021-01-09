Menu

Video: Andy Carroll misses absolute sitter from seven yards during FA Cup clash with Arsenal

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Andy Carroll used to be one of the most formidable centre-forwards in England, nowadays, formidable is not a word you’d likely use to describe him.

Carroll recently scored his first Newcastle goal for 10 years. In his defence, he was away from the club for the majority of that period.

After grave battles with injury, Carroll is no longer the striker he once was, even if he isn’t too far beyond his prime years at 32-years-old.

He proved that he’s mind isn’t as razor-sharp as it once was with an absolute shocker of a miss during the Magpies’ visit to the Emirates in the FA Cup tonight.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Stacked up 9-man Granada wall can’t stop Lionel Messi scoring stunning low free-kick for Barcelona
Image: Chelsea fans send message of support to Frank Lampard with banner ready for Morecambe game
Video: Lionel Messi scores after Antoine Griezmann penetrates Granada with brilliant run from Barcelona’s own half

After a poor clearance from the in-form Kieran Tierney and the ball was fired back into the penalty area, the ball fell at Carroll’s feet with the goal at his mercy.

Unfortunately for the Geordie striker, and Steve Bruce, he was unable to hit the target. What a miss!

Pictures courtesy of Tivibu Spor

More Stories Andy Carroll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.