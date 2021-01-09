Video: Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli in tears after nightmare warm-up injury before Newcastle tie

Arsenal were dealt a heartbreaking nightmare before their FA Cup Third Round tie against Newcastle kicked off, with Gabriel Martinelli suffering an injury in the pre-match warm up.

With Mikel Arteta’s side engaging in a passion rondo drill to get themselves ready for the encounter, Martinelli was left in agony after a passionate show of tenacity.

The 19-year-old cleared a pass bound for Nicolas Pepe, but did so whilst off-balance, with his right footed clearance leaving him to land awkwardly.

Upsetting footage then showed the exciting young forward in tears as he received treatment, the blow was suffered on his right side – but it’s not clear whether it was to the knee or ankle.

Academy graduate Reiss Nelson replaced the Brazilian in the starting lineup.

Martinelli goes down injured ????????????????????????? delete this Club ??? pic.twitter.com/dj2udbVkOH — Mario Dacres ?? (@DacresMario) January 9, 2021

Martinelli crying, feel so sorry for him. I hate 2021 so much already pic.twitter.com/0K1Fsi24SP — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) January 9, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports, the FA Cup and the BBC.

Martinelli has only made five appearances so far this season due to the lengthy knee injury that left him sidelined, we’re hoping and praying that today’s blow was nothing similar.