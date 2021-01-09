Video: Emile Smith Rowe finds breakthrough for Arsenal having been shown red card earlier in the game

Arsenal have finally found the breakthrough against Newcastle in the FA Cup through academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe – who was shown a red card in the 92nd minute!

The Gunners, who have been resurgent of late after a shocking start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta, were struggling to inspire at the Emirates against a sturdy Newcastle side.

It took 109 minutes for a goal to be scored in the game, and it was Emile Smith Rowe, the man of the moment, who found the back of the net.

Bizarrely, Smith Rowe had actually been sent off in the 92nd minute of the game, when the 20-year-old must have been thinking that his night would be ending in disaster.

However, after VAR overturned the decision, Smith Rowe was allowed to continue on the field of play, which Arteta will no doubt be very thankful for considering he’s just found the back of the net!