“He was in tears” – Mikel Arteta gives update on Gabriel Martinelli – it doesn’t sound good for Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Arsenal manager Mikel Areteta has provided an update on the condition of striker Gabriel Martinelli – and it doesn’t look good for the youngster.

Gunners fans must have been rubbing their eyes when Martinelli fell to the floor during the warm-up for today’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle.

Martinelli had only recently returned from injury, having been ruled out of action long-term, and looked as though he was set to have a positive impact.

However, the Brazilian rolled on the floor in evident pain during the warm-up for today’s match, sparking fears that he may have suffered another potentially serious injury.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta appears to confirm Arsenal fans’ worst fears. While there are still scans and tests to be done, the initial thought is that it’s a bad one.

Here’s what Arteta had to say on the matter. No player deserves to suffer a serious injury soon after recovering from another – especially one as young and talented as Martinelli.

