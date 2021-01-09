Menu

Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay scores beautiful chest-to-volley golazo for Lyon against Rennes

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay scored his third goal of the week for Lyon tonight, and what an absolute beauty of a goal it was!

Manchester United fans could be forgiven for thinking they made a mistake selling Depay, but in reality, the Dutchman merely took the leap into the big-time at too young an age. He was suffocated by the expectation at Old Trafford and has flourished since departing.

MORE: Opinion: Solskjaer deserves more credit for United’s league turnaround

It’s for that reason that, as Sky Sports report, Barcelona are so keen on signing him. Depay is out of contract at the season’s end, so a rare opportunity has presented itself for the Catalan giants to sign a top-class attacking player without having to pay a penny in exchange.

More Stories / Latest News
“He was in tears” – Mikel Arteta gives update on Gabriel Martinelli – it doesn’t sound good for Arsenal
Manchester United ‘working on’ transfer of highly-rated central midfielder as journalist notes that Red Devils are ‘favourites’ to sign ace
Mikel Arteta gives update on Arsenal star Thomas Partey – who has been out for over a month

If Barca were having cold feet about giving Depay the money he’s demanding, they ought to have a look at this goal he scored for Lyon against Rennes tonight. With his side losing, Depay found the net with a gorgeous touch and finish combination. GOLAZO – one could say.

More Stories Memphis Depay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.