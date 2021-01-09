Video: Barcelona target Memphis Depay scores beautiful chest-to-volley golazo for Lyon against Rennes

Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay scored his third goal of the week for Lyon tonight, and what an absolute beauty of a goal it was!

Manchester United fans could be forgiven for thinking they made a mistake selling Depay, but in reality, the Dutchman merely took the leap into the big-time at too young an age. He was suffocated by the expectation at Old Trafford and has flourished since departing.

It’s for that reason that, as Sky Sports report, Barcelona are so keen on signing him. Depay is out of contract at the season’s end, so a rare opportunity has presented itself for the Catalan giants to sign a top-class attacking player without having to pay a penny in exchange.

If Barca were having cold feet about giving Depay the money he’s demanding, they ought to have a look at this goal he scored for Lyon against Rennes tonight. With his side losing, Depay found the net with a gorgeous touch and finish combination. GOLAZO – one could say.