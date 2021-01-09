Menu

Video: Beautiful Tierney and Xhaka passes tee up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to net much-needed goal for Arsenal vs Newcastle

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

With just three minutes of Extra Time remaining in Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle, the Gunners secured a win with a fine team move that put the ball on the plate for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the 26th minute of the tie, Aubameyang recovered the ball after his header was blocked by DeAndre Yedlin, the centre-forward then played it back to Kieran Tierney.

Tierney, who was one of few live-wires for the Gunners tonight, shifted it across to Granit Xhaka and the midfielder showed some rare creativity with a brilliant through ball back into the Scotsman.

The left-back slotted the ball across goal, where Aubameyang was on hand to tap it into the back of the net from a couple of yards out, marking a much-needed boost for the captain after some dull displays.

See More: Video: Emile Smith Rowe finds breakthrough for Arsenal having been shown red card earlier in the game

Pictures from the BBC and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Scary moment as Man United’s Henderson collides with Eric Bailly leaving players and physios to support star’s neck in unfortunate incident
Zinedine Zidane could soon condemn Real Madrid star to the bench
Argentina international accused of sexual abuse as alleged victim sheds light on ‘bad acts’ and demands ‘justice’ from star’s club

This is exactly what Mikel Arteta would’ve wanted from his skipper tonight, the club and fans will be hoping that is just the confidence booster that Aubameyang needs to turn his season around.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Kieran Tierney Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Baladan says:
    January 9, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Good job Gunner

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.