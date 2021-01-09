Video: Beautiful Tierney and Xhaka passes tee up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to net much-needed goal for Arsenal vs Newcastle

With just three minutes of Extra Time remaining in Arsenal’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle, the Gunners secured a win with a fine team move that put the ball on the plate for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In the 26th minute of the tie, Aubameyang recovered the ball after his header was blocked by DeAndre Yedlin, the centre-forward then played it back to Kieran Tierney.

Tierney, who was one of few live-wires for the Gunners tonight, shifted it across to Granit Xhaka and the midfielder showed some rare creativity with a brilliant through ball back into the Scotsman.

The left-back slotted the ball across goal, where Aubameyang was on hand to tap it into the back of the net from a couple of yards out, marking a much-needed boost for the captain after some dull displays.

Pictures from the BBC and beIN Sports.

This is exactly what Mikel Arteta would’ve wanted from his skipper tonight, the club and fans will be hoping that is just the confidence booster that Aubameyang needs to turn his season around.