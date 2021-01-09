Menu

Video: Chorley celebrate Derby destruction with epic Adele dressing room singlalong

After knocking Championship side, Derby County, out of the FA Cup, sixth-tier side, Chorley, certainly knew how to celebrate.

Wayne Rooney’s Rams were decimated because of an outbreak of coronavirus, with the club forced to field their youngsters.

However, that shouldn’t take away from the efforts of the club who did themselves and their league proud.

In the dressing room afterwards, the entire team got together for an epic rendition of Adele’s ‘Someone like you.’

