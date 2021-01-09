It’s what the FA Cup has always been about, and thanks to Chorley it’s what the FA Cup remains. Particularly in the Third Round.

The weekend when all the big boys go into the hat is the chance for the lower league sides to sniff a giant-killing, and when the coronavirus pandemic took hold at Derby County, meaning the Rams could only fulfil the fixture with a much-changed XI, non-league Chorley would surely have been rubbing their hands together.

Having taken the lead from an early corner, they held on right until six minutes before the end when Mike Calveley doubled their lead and sent them into the Fourth Round.

Pictures from Eleven Sports