Video: Everton heading for potential FA Cup upset as Rotherham grab shock equaliser at Goodison

FA Cup
Despite taking a first-half lead against Rotherham in their FA Cup tie at Goodison Park, Everton were being pegged back after the break.

Just 10 minutes into the second-half, it was no surprise when the visitors managed to craft an equaliser, and it’s one which will infuriate Carlo Ancelotti.

A huge punt upfield wasn’t deal with adequately, and as the ball broke to Matthew Olosunde, despite the fact that he had four Toffees defenders around him, he still managed to get his shot away to find the net.

