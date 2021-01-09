Video: Antoine Griezmann gives Barcelona the lead over Granada thanks to fortunate deflected pass

Barcelona have taken the lead away at Granada, and it’s Antoine Griezmann with the goal.

If you take a glance at the La Liga table, you could be forgiven for thinking that Barca have forced their way back into title contention under a shaky start under Ronald Koeman.

However, on further inspection, you’ll notice that, including today’s ongoing clash with Granada, Atletico actually have three games in hand on Barca, meaning that the standings at current are not at all representative on the reality.

Nonetheless, Barcelona need to keep winning if they want to avoid falling further adrift of the top spot, and they’re right on track to do so away at Granada this evening.

With 12 minutes on the clock, Antoine Griezmann, who has been one of the more high-profile Barcelona players struggling under Koeman, found the back of the net to give his side the lead. Here’s how he did it…