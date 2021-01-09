Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic performs one of the most bizarre touchline warm-ups you’ll ever see

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has developed somewhat of a reputation for the eccentric and bizarre over the years, and he didn’t let us down with his warm-up this evening.

Ibrahimovic was among the substitutes during Milan’s clash with Torino this evening. While he has scored ten goals in seven Serie A appearances this term, it’s important to remember that he is almost 40 – he can’t be playing every game, as much as he’d probably want to.

While his contributions were not required this evening, and Ibrahimovic did not have his name written on the scoresheet come full-time, that’s not to say that he wasn’t performing for the TV cameras during the contest.

Have a look at this clip below, with Ibrahimovic doing one of the most bizarre, and risky, warm-ups you’re ever likely to see. If Zlatan gets this one wrong, and hits that poor bloke with the full force of his right foot, his head’s coming off!

Pictures courtesy of DAZN