Video: James Justin scores magnificent solo curler for Leicester to leave Stoke in awe during FA Cup tie

In the 33rd minute of Leicester’s FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Stoke City, James Justin produced a moment of magic to fire Brendan Rodgers’ men into the lead.

After picking up the ball on the left flank from Dennis Praet, Justin cut inside past one Stoke man before skipping away from Joe Allen and setting himself up for a rare strike on goal.

The ace somehow managed to curl the ball right into the top corner, leaving the Potters’ stopper rooted to his spot, despite being quite off-balance.

James Justin, that is magnificent! ? Josef Bursik could only stand and watch in the Stoke goal…#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/5Ag3LKfH6h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 9, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and SNO.

Justin moved to the Foxes in the summer of 2019 from Luton Town, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best full-backs this season.

It looks like Gareth Southgate’s fantastic list of full-backs available for England has found itself another name this term.