Menu

Video: James Justin scores magnificent solo curler for Leicester to leave Stoke in awe during FA Cup tie

Leicester City FC Stoke City FC
Posted by

In the 33rd minute of Leicester’s FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Stoke City, James Justin produced a moment of magic to fire Brendan Rodgers’ men into the lead.

After picking up the ball on the left flank from Dennis Praet, Justin cut inside past one Stoke man before skipping away from Joe Allen and setting himself up for a rare strike on goal.

The ace somehow managed to curl the ball right into the top corner, leaving the Potters’ stopper rooted to his spot, despite being quite off-balance.

Pictures from BT Sport and SNO.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid striker set for exit as Zidane loses patience
Liverpool open to SHOCK transfer involving Sadio Mane and €130M Barcelona star swap
Cristiano Ronaldo hoping to reunite with Zinedine Zidane at Juventus

Justin moved to the Foxes in the summer of 2019 from Luton Town, the 22-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best full-backs this season.

It looks like Gareth Southgate’s fantastic list of full-backs available for England has found itself another name this term.

More Stories James Justin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.