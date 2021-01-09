Video: Lionel Messi scores after Antoine Griezmann penetrates Granada with brilliant run from Barcelona’s own half

Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi have combined to extend Barcelona’s lead in tonight’s La Liga encounter against Granada.

Sergio Busquets played the ball into Griezmann on the left flank after winning it back, Barcelona’s big-money man then drove forward from 15 yards behind the halfway line.

Griezmann already showed he was playing with confidence tonight with his instinctive opener, the Frenchman drove at Granada before laying the ball off to Lionel Messi when he was just outside the box.

Messi created some space with his tidy dribbling before he curled the ball into the top corner with his left-foot, marking a brilliant finish from the all-time great.

Messi doubles the Barca lead with a trademark finish! ? After a slow start to the season, Barca’s legendary No. 10 is starting to hit top form ? pic.twitter.com/3g7i91dpAJ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 9, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Eleven Sports.

As it stands, with a two-goal lead and a win within grasping distance, Ronald Koeman’s side sit third in the La Liga table, allowing them to start chipping away at the massive gap.