Video: Mateo is done trolling father Lionel Messi as son celebrates dad’s amazing low free-kick goal for Barcelona vs Granada

It appears as though Lionel Messi’s middle son – Mateo, is finally done with trolling his legendary father, as the five-year old passionately celebrated his father’s wonderful free-kick goal against Granada.

Lionel showed that a stacked 9-man Granada wall, including a man laying down to prevent a low free-kick from going, still wasn’t enough to stop him drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s wife, Antonella, took to Instagram to share a clip of the couple’s children watching Lionel step up from just outside the box.

Mateo was completely frozen as he was fixed on the television screen, the five-year old then burst into joy as he was seen pumping his fist, jumping around and even stamping the floor in celebration.

Mateo, whose previously trolled his legendary father in hilarious moments, celebrated alongside his younger brother Ciro in lovely scenes.

LA REACCIÓN DE MATEO MESSI EN EL GOLAZO DE LEO ????? ? IG / antonelaroccuzzo pic.twitter.com/PvFEYfC2Tk — TNT Sports LA (en ?) (@TNTSportsLA) January 9, 2021

Mateo Messi celebrating Messi’s goal ? pic.twitter.com/85JNulQVlr — Reshad Rahman ? (@HagridFCB) January 9, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: West Ham make enquiry to Real Madrid for out-of-favour star Video: Andy Carroll misses absolute sitter from seven yards during FA Cup clash with Arsenal Video: Stacked up 9-man Granada wall can’t stop Lionel Messi scoring stunning low free-kick for Barcelona

Scenes like this are absolutely beautiful to see, it’s a shame that Messi’s three sons – Thiago, Mateo and Ciro can’t witness their father in what could be his last season at Barcelona from the stands.

There’s no doubt that this will be the clip that brings the most joy to Lionel after a brilliant performance for Ronald Koeman’s side tonight.