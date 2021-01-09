Video: Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo shown straight red card vs Barcelona for hacking down Martin Braithwaite

In the 77th minute of Barcelona’s dominant 4-0 win against Granada, Ronald Koeman’s side broke away on a dangerous counter-attack.

Substitute Riqui Puig drove forward with the ball, showing the impact he can make for this side, before brilliantly threading the ball across to Martin Braithwaite as he was being fouled.

Braithwaite latched onto the ball and looked destined to score, but Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo stopped the Dane in his tracks by hacking him down just outside the box.

The referee had no choice but to dish out a straight red card to Vallejo, who still hilariously attempted to contest the decision, despite being the last man.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Vallejo has been on Madrid’s books since the summer of 2015, but has seen minimal first-team action, instead being out on his fourth loan spell away from the club.