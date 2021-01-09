Lionel Messi punished Granada for conceding a free-kick in the 41st minute of tonight’s La Liga encounter after a push on starlet Pedri right on the edge of the box.

Messi stepped up, facing a Granada side that had all 10 of their outfielders in the box – nine of which were in a wall alongside two Barcelona players – and still scored.

It looked as though Granada had prevented the opportunity of a low strike making its way through, as one player lied down in the wall, but Messi just went the other side and drilled the ball through a gap that promising young defender Oscar Mingueza helped to create in the wall.

More MAGIC from Messi! ? Granada were preparing for the free kick to go under the wall, so Messi went low into the other corner instead ? pic.twitter.com/trTUi3ElhA — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 9, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Eleven Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Image: Chelsea fans send message of support to Frank Lampard with banner ready for Morecambe game Video: Lionel Messi scores after Antoine Griezmann penetrates Granada with brilliant run from Barcelona’s own half Video: The exact moment Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli suffered pre-match injury in heartbreaking scenes before Newcastle tie

I reviewed the all-out tactics that sides have been deploying to prevent Messi from doing the spectacular from free-kicks around a month ago, but this still wasn’t enough to stop the superstar.

Messi has well and truly silenced those that have critiqued his free-kick taking since the start of the season, with Granada’s best efforts still not enough to stop the 33-year-old.