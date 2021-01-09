Video: The exact moment Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli suffered pre-match injury in heartbreaking scenes before Newcastle tie

Gabriel Martinelli looked set to continue his recovery from a serious knee injury for Arsenal against Newcastle in today’s FA Cup tie, before a devastating injury hit the talent during the pre-match warm up.

Martinelli, who was named as a starter, landed awkwardly during a passing rondo drill as he burst into action to intercept a ball destined for Nicolas Pepe.

Whilst Martinelli has only recently returned from a long-term knee injury, the footage doesn’t seem to suggest that the issue is in this area – which will be a blessing – rather it seems the impact was to the 19-year-old’s right ankle as it planted in the ground whilst he spun around in an awkward landing.

Pictures from the FA Cup and the BBC.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Antoine Griezmann gives Barcelona the lead over Granada thanks to fortunate deflected pass Video: Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli in tears after nightmare warm-up injury before Newcastle tie Approach made: Liverpool make their move to sign Kylian Mbappe

All of us at CaughtOffside are hoping that the Brazilian’s blow is not a serious one at all, we’d hate to see such an exciting talent to be out of action for a lengthy period of time again.