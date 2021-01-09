Menu

Video: The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well as Chorley take the lead against Derby

Derby County FC
Posted by

The Third Round of the FA Cup is alive and well.

With a number of games kicking off at midday on Saturday, there’s already a giant killing on the cards.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken hold of Derby County who have been forced to field a much-changed XI at Chorley, and at half-time, it’s the non-league side who are ahead.

The Championship side had their chances to clear an early corner but made a complete mess of it, with two Chorley players on hand to help the ball into the net.

Game on!

Pictures from Eleven Sports
More Stories Wayne Rooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.