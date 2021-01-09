The Third Round of the FA Cup is alive and well.

With a number of games kicking off at midday on Saturday, there’s already a giant killing on the cards.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken hold of Derby County who have been forced to field a much-changed XI at Chorley, and at half-time, it’s the non-league side who are ahead.

The Championship side had their chances to clear an early corner but made a complete mess of it, with two Chorley players on hand to help the ball into the net.

Game on!

Pictures from Eleven Sports