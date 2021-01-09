Ahead of Man United’s FA Cup tie against Watford, one player has been reassured of his future at the club despite not making his mark thus far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, despite being losing a fourth semi-final in a year after their Carabao Cup defeat to rivals Man City in the week, appear to be in the ascendency given their position in the Premier League table.

To that end, it’s difficult to justify changing a winning team.

However, according to The Sun, Solskjaer has again made Donny van de Beek aware of just how important he is to the squad, despite calls by his agent and others to quit the Red Devils.

“I’ve spoken to him and made him aware of how much we rate him,” the Norwegian said.

“There’s many examples of players needing a bit of time, quality players. You don’t expect people who care for him to be quiet at times.

“Donny will play against Watford, it’s another chance for him to kick on.”

The Dutchman will get to show the wider public what United have been missing against the Hornets, and if he puts in a match-winning display it will certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.

His gain would be someone else’s pain of course, so Solskjaer has to tread carefully if he wants to ensure dressing room equilibrium.