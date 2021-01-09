Although it’s disappointing that West Ham have had to sell record signing, Sebastien Haller, to Ajax for less than half the price they paid for him, it could actually end up being a decent piece of business for the east Londoners.

The money will be reinvested in the squad, and the Daily Star are reporting on an exciting three-man shortlist that David Moyes has put together in order to choose his replacement.

Top of the list is Slavia Prague’s Abdallah Sima, valued at the £20m they’ve just sold Haller for.

The Hammers could well be in the box seat for his signing, given that they’ve already procured Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal from the club.

With 13 goals in 18 appearances this season, per The Daily Star, it’s obvious why Moyes would be considering making a move.

If Sima doesn’t come, then Bournemouth’s Josh King or Stade Reims’ Boulaye Dia will be targeted.

There are three weeks left of the window so plenty of time to seal a deal, but if the east Londoners don’t move quickly they might regret it.