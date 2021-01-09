Zinedine Zidane could soon condemn Real Madrid star to the bench

If Thibaut Courtois continues to fall short for Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane will not hesitate to condemn him to the bench, according to Don Balon.

Courtois, who is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has been hit and miss for Los Blancos this term, just as he has been for much of his time as a Real Madrid player to date.

Unfortunately for Courtois, he now has promising Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin deputising for him. What the 21-year-old lacks in experience he makes up for in quality at such a young age.

Don Balon believe that Zidane is ready to throw Lunin into the action if necessary, and one more mistake from Courtois could see him among the substitutes.

That would be a bold call from Zidane, but bold calls are necessary when it’s your job and season ambitions on the line. If Courtois continues to cost Real Madrid, he deserves to be dropped.