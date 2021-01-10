Southampton must surely be sick of the sight of Liverpool, from a transfer rather than a playing perspective.

Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne have all made the move from the south coast outfit to Anfield.

Each has had varying degrees of success, and with the possible exception of Lambert all have done the job required of them whilst wearing the famous Red shirt.

Given their defensive woes this season, former Arsenal centre-back, Martin Keown, has suggested that Jurgen Klopp raid the Saints once more.

Though he’s currently injured, Jannik Vestergaard would represent a sound buy to ease Liverpool through their current crisis, according to Keown.

“I was looking at Vestergaard playing for Southampton, and I will say this on record. I have not seen a better central defender this season, and I looked at his contract situation,” he said to talkSPORT, cited by TeamTalk.

“I am not trying to cause a problem for Southampton, and I thought that maybe that would be a player that Jurgen Klopp would go after. He has been brilliant this season.”

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singles out “monster” Manchester United star for praise after win over Watford Mikel Arteta speaks out on Willian form as Arsenal struggles continue ‘Too good for this Chelsea team’ – Pundit unhappy with the role the Blues are playing in this player’s development

There’s no suggestion that Southampton would be willing to let the towering six feet, six inch Vestergaard leave, however, if the Reds are in a position to put the right amount of money on the table, there’s every reason to believe a deal could happen.