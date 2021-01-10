Agreement reached: Celtic in line for €4m windfall as former striker agrees potentially big money move

There might be a lot of fans who think Celtic’s title hopes are done already, but they still need to make some moves this month to have any chance of closing the gap.

Rangers are currently 22 points clear although Celtic do have four games in hand, but you have to think Neil Lennon’s men will need to win almost every remaining game if they want to have a real chance.

The defence is a real issue just now and it’s affecting the way the team is able to attack and press, so there could be some good news with Moussa Dembele looking set for a move to Atletico Madrid.

Goal have confirmed that Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sign the former Celtic star on loan until the end of the season with a €40m option to buy, so Celtic could pocket €4m due to a sell-on clause that featured as part of that deal to take him to Lyon.

It’s worth pointing out that it’s only an option to buy so it would be a risk for Celtic to rely on that money, but it could also go towards bringing a good quality player or two into the club this summer.