Arsenal rule out sale of starlet in January transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to allow young attacker Eddie Nketiah to depart during the January transfer window, despite rivals West Ham actively looking for a replacement for striker Sebastien Haller.

Nketiah, 21, joined Arsenal’s youth academy in 2015 after departing Chelsea’s under-18s.

Since joining, Nketiah has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Leeds United before forcing his way back into the Gunners’ first-team plans.

During the 2020-21 season, the young English forward has featured in 21 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in six goals.

However, despite his decent form, Nketiah has recently emerged as a January transfer target for David Moyes’ West Ham.

According to a recent report from Standard, the Hammers would like to bring in Nketiah as a possible replacement for the recently departed Haller, as per Sky Sports.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from football journalist Fabrizio Romano who claims the Gunners are expected to retain Nketiah.

Arsenal have no intention of selling Eddie Nketiah to West Ham in January. #whufc are looking for a replacement of Sebastien Haller but Arsenal are expected to keep Nketiah. ??? #afc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2021

Romano claims Mikel Arteta ‘has no intention’ of allowing the 21-year-old to depart amid suggestions West Ham would like to fill the void Haller has left.

We recently reported that another alternative on the Hammers’ shopping list is Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

With over two-weeks still left in the winter window, there is still plenty of time to see movement for both Arsenal and West Ham.