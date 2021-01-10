Menu

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi makes history yet again with stunning La Liga record

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is looking back to his best in recent games, and he’s made history once again with this stunning La Liga stat.

See below as Messi has become the first and only player in La Liga history to score ten goals or more in 15 consecutive seasons in the Spanish top flight…

Just take a look at those numbers, with Messi truly proving incredibly consistent every single season since he became a regular for Barcelona’s first-team.

The Argentine rose up through Barca’s academy and it quickly looked clear he had a big future in the game, but few would have expected quite this level of quality and consistency each season for such a long time.

Messi did struggle a bit by his own high standards at the end of last season and the start of this, but he looks to have his confidence back.

The 33-year-old has seven goals and two assists in his last seven games, and Barcelona fans will hope this run can continue.

