Celebrity Arsenal fan claims transfer robbery for this star player

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Piers Morgan is a well known Arsenal fan, who is very vocal in his opinions on the club. The ITV host of This Morning, who also interviews fellow celebrities as part of a life stories show with the channel, has been very supportive of Kieran Tierney.

He recently claimed that Tierney will be the future captain of the club and has now expressed his feeling that Arsenal signing the player for £25m was akin to transfer robbery.

Tierney was in inspired form last night, producing some of the highlights shown in the video below.

Morgan uploaded a Tweet after that incredible performance, which question how Arsenal got away with only paying £25m for Tierney back in the summer of 2019.

Celtic fans had been talking up the player for years, who left his boyhood club with several years left to run on his contract. Tierney was just 21 years old when he joined the Premier League, but had already had four years of experience playing in European football. Moreover, he had excelled in the Champions League against the likes of Bayern Munich, which prompted Chris Sutton to make these comments:

Arsenal certainly got Tierney at a snip, and will be set for a mega fee if he moves on to the next level.

