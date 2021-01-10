Menu

Celtic announce that one player has tested positive for COVID-19

Celtic FC
Posted by

Celtic Football Club have, in the last hour, announced that one player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hoops returned from their controversial training camp in Dubai on Friday and have now broke this news. It is understood that all other players, management and backroom staff have tested negative.

MORE: These Celtic fans are furious after images of pints at poolside emerge from club’s Dubai trip

The identity of the player has not yet been revealed, as is protocol, but the club have given the following update on their official Twitter account.

The Hoops are due to take on Hibernian at Celtic Park tomorrow evening. The match, which is due to kick off at 7.45pm, is not thought to be in danger, but there will be confirmation of that fixture and any repercussions over the course of the day.

Many fans are speculating whether or not the camp in Dubai was to blame for this positive case, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard. Either way, it doesn’t look great for Celtic from a PR perspective.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Crawley Town’s hilarious dig at Leeds after thrashing Premier League opponent’s in FA Cup third round
Spanish giants will take on Arsenal to sign £40m rated star if they fail to sign Spurs ace
Three-way deal with European giants offers Spurs return for Christian Eriksen – at the cost of Dele Alli to PSG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.