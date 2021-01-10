Celtic announce that one player has tested positive for COVID-19

Celtic Football Club have, in the last hour, announced that one player has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hoops returned from their controversial training camp in Dubai on Friday and have now broke this news. It is understood that all other players, management and backroom staff have tested negative.

The identity of the player has not yet been revealed, as is protocol, but the club have given the following update on their official Twitter account.

Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for covid-19. Clearly the player will receive all our care and full support. All other members of our squad, management team and backroom squad are negative. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 10, 2021

The Hoops are due to take on Hibernian at Celtic Park tomorrow evening. The match, which is due to kick off at 7.45pm, is not thought to be in danger, but there will be confirmation of that fixture and any repercussions over the course of the day.

Many fans are speculating whether or not the camp in Dubai was to blame for this positive case, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard. Either way, it doesn’t look great for Celtic from a PR perspective.