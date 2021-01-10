Celtic’s recruitment chief watches international defender

Celtic’s recruitment chief, Nick Hammond, has reportedly been spotted watching Scotland international Declan Gallagher. Gallagher is currently at Motherwell and was playing against St Mirren in Paisley yesterday afternoon. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Graham Alexander earning a point during his first game in charge of ‘Well. However, all the talk was of transfer speculation.

The Scottish Sun reported that Hammond was at new Saint Mirren Park watching Gallagher. On the day that Celtic seemingly missed out on Filip Benkovic, who looks set to move to Leicester’s sister club in Belgium, Celtic are desperately needing a new central defender and Gallagher appears to be on the list.

Gallagher, 29, started his career at Celtic before moving to Clyde then Dundee before Livingston. An off-field incident probably hampered any hopes of Gallagher reaching the top of the game but through hard work, he has moved onto become an integral part of the Scotland National Team under Steve Clarke.