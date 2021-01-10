Fikayo Tomori did get to see some action for Chelsea today against Morecambe after the game was already won, but it’s hard to see him playing regularly in the second half of the season.

He’s a good Premier League standard defender with the pace to improve a lot of defences so it does look like a loan spell would be the best thing for him.

There have been a few different claims going around about Tomori’s future in the past week, but it appeared that he wouldn’t get to go anywhere after reports of the club blocking a loan move after an injury to Andreas Christensen.

That led to further claims that Tomori had demanded to leave and he was even open to a permanent exit if necessary, so that could explain why Lampard has publicly admitted that he could leave this month:

Lampard admits that he is considering loaning Fikayo Tomori out in the January window #CFC #CHEMOR #FACup — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 10, 2021

It’s likely that there will be plenty of interest from other sides this month and at least it would give him a chance to play regularly and show what he can do, so it makes sense for everyone to let him go.