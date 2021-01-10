Menu

“Couldn’t be happier” – These Chelsea fans thrilled with one particular Frank Lampard selection vs Morecambe

Chelsea FC
Chelsea fans are a happy bunch on Twitter right now as they react to youngster Billy Gilmour making Frank Lampard’s starting XI against Morecambe this afternoon.

The 19-year-old first broke into the Chelsea first-team last season and showed himself to be a real prospect, and he’ll get another opportunity today to show what he’s capable of.

MORE: Photo: Mason Mount sparks intrigue as he likes an image of key target wearing a Chelsea kit

Blues supporters will no doubt be keeping an eye on Gilmour against Morecambe, in what seems the perfect game for him to express himself and play with a bit of freedom.

Lampard has often used academy players in his time as Chelsea manager, though ahead of this season he also spent big money on more established stars.

This will have made it harder for the likes of Gilmour to break into the team, but the Scotland Under-21 international is clearly still in Lampard’s plans to an extent.

See below for some fan reaction as Gilmour’s place in the starting XI gets a lot of attention in particular…

