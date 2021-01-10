Chelsea fans are a happy bunch on Twitter right now as they react to youngster Billy Gilmour making Frank Lampard’s starting XI against Morecambe this afternoon.

The 19-year-old first broke into the Chelsea first-team last season and showed himself to be a real prospect, and he’ll get another opportunity today to show what he’s capable of.

Blues supporters will no doubt be keeping an eye on Gilmour against Morecambe, in what seems the perfect game for him to express himself and play with a bit of freedom.

Lampard has often used academy players in his time as Chelsea manager, though ahead of this season he also spent big money on more established stars.

This will have made it harder for the likes of Gilmour to break into the team, but the Scotland Under-21 international is clearly still in Lampard’s plans to an extent.

See below for some fan reaction as Gilmour’s place in the starting XI gets a lot of attention in particular…

On a side note, couldn’t be happier to see Gilmour starting — ? (@kingkaifc) January 10, 2021

EVERYONE STFU, BILLY GILMOUR IS STARTING ?? — Moose?? (@Musa_Sam25) January 10, 2021

At least Gilmour is starting.?? — Blue_Gangsta(); (@Keke_M_) January 10, 2021

Im just happy Gilmour is starting this game ?? — ki^¶ ? (@__topeh) January 10, 2021

19 yr old Billy Gilmour starts for #CFC this afternoon. Let’s hope his pecking order selection over the likes of Jorginho is a sign to come???????? https://t.co/JPDnCMfac8 — Shane Holcombe (@ShaneHolcombe13) January 10, 2021

CHO starts at LW! Timo up top. Time for goals ?? Ziyech at RW, build fitness & form. Gilmour as the 6, Mount & Kai the 8’s. That’s kinda fun, can’t lie. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 10, 2021