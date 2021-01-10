Chelsea striker Timo Werner is being mocked by fans despite finally getting a goal for the Blues after a lengthy drought.

The Germany international initially started brightly for Chelsea when he joined from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, but then his form took a major dip.

As noted by Opta Joe in the tweet below, Werner has now ended a drought of 827 minutes without a goal – a run going all the way back to November…

827 – Timo Werner's goal ended a run of 827 minutes without scoring for Chelsea in all competitions, with his previous strike coming back in November against Sheffield United. Relief. pic.twitter.com/BBHDLlsHuo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2021

Even though Werner is now back amongst the goals for Chelsea, he’s not escaping some flak from fans on Twitter.

With the 24-year-old netting against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round today, many are joking that he’s found his level against League Two opponents.

This is harsh on someone who’s clearly a fine player going through a rough patch, either due to fatigue or a less of confidence, or perhaps a combination of the two.

Still, it’s all part of the banter you have to be prepared to deal with as a top-level footballer, with some examples below…

Timo Werner seems to have found his level ? pic.twitter.com/PozhfqQZ3b — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 10, 2021

Werner clearly found his level then ? — .ThOmAs?. (@sadboyyts) January 10, 2021

Werner finally found his level??? — Lee Camilleri (@leecam82) January 10, 2021

Werner has found his level. Nice to see — Rhian Brewster (@JotaxSalahxMane) January 10, 2021

Werner scoring against Morecambe. Finally found his level in English football — Phil (@1989Phil) January 10, 2021

Werner and Havertz have found their level ?? pic.twitter.com/gakcfahqq4 — Finlay (@MUFCFinlay) January 10, 2021

Werner found his level, bless him — Franklin Saint (@Yasaveli) January 10, 2021

Looks like Werner found his level against Morecambe ? — Jonathan Morley (@jkmlfc) January 10, 2021