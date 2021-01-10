Menu

“Found his level” – Timo Werner trolled after ending Chelsea goal drought vs Morecambe

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is being mocked by fans despite finally getting a goal for the Blues after a lengthy drought.

The Germany international initially started brightly for Chelsea when he joined from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window, but then his form took a major dip.

As noted by Opta Joe in the tweet below, Werner has now ended a drought of 827 minutes without a goal – a run going all the way back to November…

Even though Werner is now back amongst the goals for Chelsea, he’s not escaping some flak from fans on Twitter.

With the 24-year-old netting against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round today, many are joking that he’s found his level against League Two opponents.

This is harsh on someone who’s clearly a fine player going through a rough patch, either due to fatigue or a less of confidence, or perhaps a combination of the two.

Still, it’s all part of the banter you have to be prepared to deal with as a top-level footballer, with some examples below…

