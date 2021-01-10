Chelsea have reportedly expressed an interest in joining the transfer battle for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has shone in the Bundesliga and could be a superb signing for the Blues to help them improve in what has been something of a problem position for them for some time.

Chelsea are just one of many of Upamecano’s admirers, however, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all mentioned as potential suitors in a report from the Daily Mail.

The report explains that Upamecano’s £40million release clause will come into effect at the end of the season, and Chelsea are interested in meeting that price to trigger a deal.

The 22-year-old could undoubtedly shine at any of those clubs mentioned, and it will be interesting to see which project entices him most.

Chelsea do look to be building something quite promising under Frank Lampard, though they’re perhaps yet to really meet expectations after so much big spending ahead of this season.

Upamecano could well be the final piece of the puzzle, as he’d surely be a significant upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in defence, whilst providing a long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.