Chris Sutton “feels sorry” for Crawley players after celebrity, Mark Wright, makes his debut

Crawley Town have just shocked the football world, not only by beating a strong Leeds United team, but by trouncing them 3-0.

The League Two club destroyed their Premier League opponent’s and thanks to their massive advantage, Mark Wright was given a cameo appearance from the bench in the final minutes.

The former TOWIE (The Only Way Is Essex) reality TV star and now radio host, was released by professional clubs as a youngster and has always dreamt of a career in the game.

He got his moment this afternoon, but not everyone is pleased about it.

Feel sorry for the Crawley players who have been brilliant today and everybody will be talking about the sideshow Mark Wright… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) January 10, 2021

Crawley’s players deserve a lot of credit for their stunning performance today. Mark Wright can only boost the profile of the club, let’s hope it doesn’t overshadow of the greatest FA Cup shocks of the modern era.