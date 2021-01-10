Chelsea reportedly look to have been handed a huge boost in the transfer pursuit of West Ham star Declan Rice.

The England international is one of the finest young players in Europe at the moment, and may already be worth as much as £80million, according to the Daily Mirror.

They add that both Chelsea and Manchester United have held an interest in Rice, but that the player himself favours staying in London.

The report adds that Stamford Bridge is thought to be his preferred destination, and that could be a huge boost for Blues boss Frank Lampard.

It’s not been the most convincing start to the season for Chelsea, despite Lampard being given plenty to spend during the summer.

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and other big names have come in, but there remain flaws in this squad, and Rice could have an important role to play.

The talented 21-year-old can play defensive midfield or centre-back to a high standard, and could end up being a bargain for £80m in the long run.

Man Utd would no doubt be disappointed to miss out on Rice, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perhaps in need of a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, as well as extra options in central defence.