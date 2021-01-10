Everton keen on Bournemouth striker involving potential swap deal

Everton are reportedly interested in Bournemouth striker Josh King, but in an attempt not to miss out, the Cherries are trying to land either Jonjoe Kenny or Jarrad Branthwaite in exchange.

King, 28, joined Bournemouth from Blackburn Rovers back in 2015 and has since gone on to score 52 goals in 179 matches in all competitions.

Despite enjoying a decent spell with his South Coast side which has seen him rack up an impressive goal tally, King was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United during last season’s summer transfer window.

However, after it became clear that United’s interest was not as strong as had been reported, a potential move for the Norwegian failed to materialised and he ultimately ended up staying with the Cherries.

However, with just six-months left on his current deal, now may be the time that the 28-year-old really does move on.

According to a recent report from The Sun, one club who are interested in luring King away from the Vitality Stadium is Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

The Sun claim that Everton’s interest is long-standing but due to a difference in valuation, the Toffees struggled to reach an agreement for the striker in the past.

It is understood that Bournemouth may be open to a swap deal including either full-back Kenny or centre-back Branthwaite.

The Sun also claim that Newcastle United may be willing to negotiate a possible deal over King, but will wait until the summer.