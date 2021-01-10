Fabrizio Romano explains why a ‘lot of players’ don’t ‘want to join’ Liverpool right now

According to Empire of the Kop via the latest episode of Fabrizio Romano’s Here We Go Podcast, the transfer insider has explained why a ‘lot of players don’t want to join Liverpool’ right now.

Romano, who now carries a staggering 4 million followers across Twitter and Instagram owing to his reliable reporting on worldwide transfers, made a sensible point about players’ thoughts on the Reds.

The Italian has found that a ‘lot of players’ don’t wish to join Jurgen Klopp’s at this moment in time as they’re of the belief that they’ll play now, but will be benched as soon as players return from injury.

This point clearly directly relates to Liverpool and their centre-back situation, the Reds are without starting partnership Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries, whilst the injury-prone Joel Matip is on the sidelines once again.

As a result of this predicament, the Reds started Jordan Henderson alongside deputising centre-back Fabinho in their last Premier League match – a 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

Here’s what the reliable Romano had to say on players’ feelings towards joining Liverpool:

“A lot of players now don’t want to join Liverpool [and just] play 5, 6, 7 matches, [before] the big ones are coming back from their injuries and then [the new signings] are on the bench for one season or more,”

“So, at the moment, Liverpool are still with the same idea: ‘We can stay with this team. If we have an opportunity, OK. If we don’t, we stay with this one’.”

Romano has raised a very valid point, which can also be applied to almost every other position of the world-class team.

In most areas of the pitch now, Liverpool boast what’s fair to say are top five or top three players in the world in their respective positions, meaning there’s very few players that could realistically come in and immediately take a starting spot.

There are some exceptions to the argument though, Diogo Jota enjoyed a fine start after his big-money from Wolves – even displacing Roberto Firmino out of the lineup – and also leading Klopp to field a more attacking side, showing that bonafide world-class superstars – like Thiago for example – aren’t necessarily the only stature of players that can break into the side.