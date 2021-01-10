“Best left back in the Premier League”, Football fans react to Kieran Tierney’s incredible performances for Arsenal

Kieran Tierney burst onto the scene at Celtic Park under Ronny Deila in 2015. A graduate of Celtic’s Academy, he quickly established himself as one of the best players at the club after a string of sensational performances in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Anderlecht in particular.

Former Celtic star, turned pundit, Chris Sutton was mocked for suggesting that Tierney was the best left back in Britain after the Scottish full back’s performance against Bayern, but there’s not too many arguing with that statement now.

“He’s the best British-born full-back in Britain.”@chris_sutton73 thinks 20-year-old Celtic star Kieran Tierney is going places. pic.twitter.com/JpMZ9nO7lS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 31, 2017

Since joining Arsenal, Tierney has been nothing short of a revelation. Touted to be the next club captain, he has produced some incredible performances. His pace, crossing and ability to score a goal is just exceptional. Meanwhile, he is firm in the tackle and shows an old school leadership style of play.

The Scotsman was in outstanding form again last night, combining to set up Arsenal’s opener in extra time. Although, had the Gunners’ strikers been on form then Tierney could have left the stadium with five assists on the night.

So good was his performance that former Premier League attacker, Trevor Sinclair, moved to comment that he is fast becoming the best left back in the league.

Kieran Tierney is quickly becoming the best left back in the Prem ?? — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) January 9, 2021

Other football fans have shared that sentiment with some amusing Tweets:

Kieran Tierney having a post match warm down. pic.twitter.com/sSQKozi9hx — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2021

Kieran Tierney with another assist tonight and he genuinely could have had another 3 to his name. He is honestly phenomenal. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 9, 2021