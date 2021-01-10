Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer around €130million for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

This is on the recommendation of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Don Balon, while other big names such as United’s fierce rivals Liverpool are also mentioned as suitors.

The Red Devils would undoubtedly benefit from this ambitious signing, with Solskjaer in need of a long-term replacement for veteran centre-forward Edinson Cavani.

Cavani only joined Man Utd this summer but will turn 34 next month and is surely only going to be a short-term option for the club.

Haaland, meanwhile, is just 20 years of age and has a superb scoring record, having found the back of the net 35 times in just 34 appearances for Dortmund.

Don Balon suggest United are stepping up their interest and could offer big money – as much as €130m – to beat a long list of other clubs to the transfer.

The Norway international is also linked with Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in Don Balon’s report.

It won’t be easy for MUFC to win this transfer battle, but if they do it could be a huge statement as they look to get back to their best.

At the moment, however, one imagines Haaland might find a move to Liverpool far more tempting.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the Premier League title last season and the Champions League the year before that, and they could cement their status as a major force with a signing like this.

Haaland would surely be tempted to link up with Klopp and perhaps serve as an ideal long-term replacement for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.