Liverpool are reportedly lining up a surprise transfer raid on rivals Tottenham as Jurgen Klopp eyes up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Denmark international moved from Southampton to Spurs in the summer and has started brightly in north London, becoming a hugely important player for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Tottenham have improved this term and could be genuine title contenders, with Hojbjerg playing a big part in their strong form.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, this now means Liverpool are eyeing up Hojbjerg in a deal potentially worth as much as £81million.

It seems highly unlikely Spurs would sell the 25-year-old so soon after signing him, but it does seem like Liverpool rate him very highly and want him to strengthen their midfield.

The Reds could perhaps do with thinking about strengthening that area as Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract.

On top of that, Fabinho has had to drop back into central defence from midfield this season due to the club’s injury crisis.

It will be interesting to see how strongly LFC pursue this and if Spurs eventually give in and let an important player like Hojbjerg join a rival.