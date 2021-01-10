“I always wanted to play for Barcelona” – German wonderkid sparks Barca speculation after transfer admission

It will always transpire that every kid had a dream of playing for a certain team when they turned professional, but you don’t really want to hear that from them if they play for your team.

17 year old midfielder Florian Wirtz has broken into Bayer Leverkusen’s first team this season with 19 appearances in total so he’s clearly a huge talent, and it was only a matter of time before the biggest clubs started to circle.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on some potential interest from Barcelona, while Wirtz’s comments won’t make you feel confident of him staying for a long time if you’re a Leverkusen fan:

“When I was a kid I always wanted to play for Barcelona. Nothing has changed, but until then I still have some time”

Obviously that’s excellent news for Barcelona if they have such a talented player who wants to join them, while it could also work out perfectly for them if they do make a move in the future.

He’s still young but he’s playing at a high level so he will continue to develop, whole Barca’s financial struggles mean they may not be in a position to make any moves for a year or two.

These comments suggest he might be happy to stick around in Germany for a few years until Barca can get their act together in a financial sense, so it will be interesting to see if he gets to realise that dream in his career.