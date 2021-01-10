Menu

“Isn’t going anywhere” Arsenal fans react as the club responds to interest in star with an appreciation post on Twitter

Of course a club will never come out and directly respond to a potential transfer rumour, but there is something very interesting about Arsenal’s timing tonight.

Kieran Tierney took a little bit of time to get going in London after he suffered a bad injury early in his first season, but he’s quickly established himself as a leader and a star at the club.

Obviously that will lead to some interest from other sides, and it’s been widely reported tonight that Italian giants Napoli have made him one of their key targets in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen if Napoli actually have the money to afford him, while on a completely unrelated note Arsenal produced this appreciation post for the Scotsman on their Twitter account:

Some of the fans have also picked up on this coincidence as they wonder if it’s really linked to the interest from Italy, but it’s also clear that they don’t expect him to go anywhere:

 

  1. Adedayo Duyile Victor says:
    January 10, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Napoli to Tierney, never

  2. Ever Green says:
    January 10, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    It can’t happen

