“Isn’t going anywhere” Arsenal fans react as the club responds to interest in star with an appreciation post on Twitter

Of course a club will never come out and directly respond to a potential transfer rumour, but there is something very interesting about Arsenal’s timing tonight.
Kieran Tierney took a little bit of time to get going in London after he suffered a bad injury early in his first season, but he’s quickly established himself as a leader and a star at the club.
Obviously that will lead to some interest from other sides, and it’s been widely reported tonight that Italian giants Napoli have made him one of their key targets in the transfer market.
READ MORE: Serie A side are urging Arsenal to recall ace from miserable loan spell before allowing him to return to Italy
It remains to be seen if Napoli actually have the money to afford him, while on a completely unrelated note Arsenal produced this appreciation post for the Scotsman on their Twitter account:
? S?u?n?d?a?y? ?n?i?g?h?t?
? KT appreciation night
Keep it up, @kierantierney1 ? pic.twitter.com/PPEpH63ql8
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 10, 2021
Some of the fans have also picked up on this coincidence as they wonder if it’s really linked to the interest from Italy, but it’s also clear that they don’t expect him to go anywhere:
Don’t even think about looking at any offer Napoli may make
— holden107 (@holden107) January 10, 2021
Napoli????????????
— ??????? (@EmilioAFCMilan) January 10, 2021
Our Future Captain isn’t going anywhere ??
— William (@AFCWilliam_) January 10, 2021
Napoli will never get this
— Archie ??? (@AFCArchie14) January 10, 2021
I heard Napoli is interested in Tierney
Don’t even dream of making it happen
— Arsenal (@anthony_afc) January 10, 2021
Don’t tweet this or Napoli may bid for him ?
— 1886 (@1886_blog) January 10, 2021
Napoli rumours appear
This appears
Coincidence ?
— saxon71 (@stuafc71) January 10, 2021
good timing.
— Arsenal Presser (@ArsenalPresser) January 10, 2021
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Napoli to Tierney, never
It can’t happen