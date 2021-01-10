“Isn’t going anywhere” Arsenal fans react as the club responds to interest in star with an appreciation post on Twitter

Of course a club will never come out and directly respond to a potential transfer rumour, but there is something very interesting about Arsenal’s timing tonight.

Kieran Tierney took a little bit of time to get going in London after he suffered a bad injury early in his first season, but he’s quickly established himself as a leader and a star at the club.

Obviously that will lead to some interest from other sides, and it’s been widely reported tonight that Italian giants Napoli have made him one of their key targets in the transfer market.

It remains to be seen if Napoli actually have the money to afford him, while on a completely unrelated note Arsenal produced this appreciation post for the Scotsman on their Twitter account:

Some of the fans have also picked up on this coincidence as they wonder if it’s really linked to the interest from Italy, but it’s also clear that they don’t expect him to go anywhere:

Don’t even think about looking at any offer Napoli may make — holden107 (@holden107) January 10, 2021

Our Future Captain isn’t going anywhere ?? — William (@AFCWilliam_) January 10, 2021

Napoli will never get this — Archie ??? (@AFCArchie14) January 10, 2021

I heard Napoli is interested in Tierney Don’t even dream of making it happen — Arsenal (@anthony_afc) January 10, 2021

Don’t tweet this or Napoli may bid for him ? — 1886 (@1886_blog) January 10, 2021

Napoli rumours appear

This appears

Coincidence ? — saxon71 (@stuafc71) January 10, 2021