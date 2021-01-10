Manchester City have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as a potential big-money transfer target.

The Premier League giants could turn to Felix in a potential €130million deal as an alternative to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

Felix is one of the most exciting young players in Europe, though he’s not always looked at home in the defensive setup of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

The Portugal international could be a much better fit in Guardiola’s more attack-minded side, and Don Balon claim his fellow countrymen at the Etihad Stadium – Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo – have all spoken highly of the club to him.

City could do with bringing in an attacking talent like Felix, with Sergio Aguero not getting any younger and Gabriel Jesus not really living up to expectations in recent times.

Leroy Sane’s departure at the end of last season has also hurt City, so Felix could be an important addition to the squad if he does join.

Felix is no Messi, but if he can get back to his best and develop under Guardiola, he could have a big future in the game and be one of the best players in the world.

