Leeds United striker is officially returning to Elland Road as his loan spell is not extended

Leeds fans will be looking for some changes in the line-up after an embarrassing FA Cup defeat to Crawley today, but it would be a surprise if striker Ryan Edmondson get’s a chance in the Premier League.

The young striker was sent on loan to Aberdeen in the summer after a bad injury to their star striker Sam Cosgrove, but he didn’t manage to hold down a regular starting spot.

There were some suggestions that Aberdeen wanted to keep him around, but it’s now been confirmed that the loan spell is over and he’s heading back to Leeds:

AFC can confirm Ryan Edmondson’s loan spell with the club has come to a conclusion and he will return to his parent club @LUFC. Everyone at Pittodrie would like to thank @Ryan_edmondson9 for his efforts and wish him all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/DFxARAUf4x — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 10, 2021

He did make a final appearance this afternoon when he was brought off the bench in a losing effort against Rangers, but it would make sense if he’s sent out on loan again to an English side that promises to play him more regularly.

He only scored twice in sixteen games for The Dons but most of those appearances came from the bench, so hopefully he gets more chances to prove himself in the second half of the season.