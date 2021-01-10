Leicester City defender expected to change loan club destination

Leicester City’s Croatian centre back, Filip Benkovic, is now considering a loan move to OH Leuven in Belgium.

Celtic were in talks with the defender, who enjoyed a loan spell with the Hoops back in 2018. However, the Scottish club are no longer favourites to complete the deal and he is expected to go to the Belgian side for the rest of the season.

Benkovic had been farmed out to Cardiff City in the summer, but after making just one appearance for the The Bluebirds, he was recalled to the King Power, who wish to relocate the player.

Benkovic signed for Leicester back in August 2018, for a fee reported to be in the region of £13m. The defender, who had performed excellently for Dinamo Zagreb, is yet to make an appearance for The Foxes and now looks to put together a string of games to resurrect his career.

Like Leicester, OH Leuven are owned by the Shrivaddhanaprabha family and King Power.

The news of this unexpected change of destination comes from Sky Sports’ journalist – Anthony Joseph: