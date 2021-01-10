Liverpool star could complete an astonishing injury come back as he’s tipped for a return next month

It was never truly clear how long Virgil van Dijk would be out for after he picked up a horrible injury earlier in the season, but it was obvious that he would be out for a long time.

The problem with a serious knee injury is that setbacks will occur throughout the rehab process and it can also take some time to build up match fitness and also gather the confidence to trust your body not to break down again.

It was perfectly reasonable to think that he would miss the rest of the season due to the nature of the injury, but he’s actually been tipped to return as soon as next month in a report by The Express.

It really does need to be emphasised that this is just the opinion of Carlton Palmer so of course it’s never going to be 100% accurate, but it also ties in with his feeling that Klopp may avoid making signings this month because he’s confident that his main man could return that quickly.

Even if it does take him until March or even April to make a comeback it would still be some effort when you consider the original diagnosis, but it could be perfect timing if there’s still a serious fight for the title at that point.