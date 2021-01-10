Liverpool transfer update: Potential £81m move for star from title rivals, competition hots up for €40m rated defender and why they’re struggling to sign anyone

Liverpool’s transfer business has often been kept a secret so it’s best to ignore what Jurgen Klopp says when he talks about making potential signings.

There is a feeling that they need to improve their defence and that’s only been strengthened by the news that one of their current options is headed out on loan, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to attract players.

Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that a lot of players are reluctant to join Liverpool because of the injury situation at the club. It sounds like they all fear being dropped and being stuck to the bench once Van Dijk and Gomez return, so it is making it tough to complete any signings just now.

One thing that does look certain this summer is Dayot Upamecano’s departure from RB Leipzig, but it’s impossible to figure out where he’s actually going to go.

Liverpool have been mentioned as one of seven giant clubs looking to trigger his €40m release clause in the summer, although they could really do with him now so it’s worth keeping an eye out for an offer going in this month.

Klopp is also struggling with the ongoing situation with Gini Wijnaldum as he looks set to leave at the end of the season, so it’s just another part of the team that will need to be strengthened.

A surprising link has popped up in the shape of Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who’s expected to be available for £81m, but it’s hard to see Liverpool paying that much for a player like him.

He’s been impressive since linking up with Jose Mourinho and he would be a great fit for Klopp’s system too, but Liverpool don’t really spend that much money on players unless they’ve been proven at a high level for years so it does look less likely to happen.