Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly set his sights on a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

And according to Don Balon, the Reds boss hopes his midfielder Thiago Alcantara can help as part of the bid to bring his fellow Spain international to Anfield.

Traore has shone in the Premier League, looking a quick and strong attacking player with the kind of technical ability and intelligence that could make him a perfect fit for Klopp’s style of play.

Alcantara will know Traore from playing alongside him with the Spanish national team, so it could be that he’d be useful in attempting to lure him to Liverpool.

Don Balon suggest Klopp is keen on Traore due to some doubt over the futures of both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Both are in their late 20s so may soon need replacing anyway, and Traore looks a top talent who could be capable of stepping into their shoes.

LFC fans obviously won’t want to see any of their current forwards leave after their immense contributions towards the team’s recent success, but the arrival of Traore would definitely be a very good consolation.