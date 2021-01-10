Man City troublemaker Benjamin Mendy broke COVID rules for a second time by flying girl in from Greece for four-day ‘romp’

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy could be in hot water again as reports reveal he broke coronavirus rules for a second time.

The France international was recently outed as having hosted a Christmas party outside of his household bubble, having even asked an agency for “big bum Latina girls” to be sent to his house.

Now the Sun reports again that Mendy broke the rules by flying a girl over from Greece during the summer without her undergoing the appropriate quarantine period upon arrival.

She spent four days with Mendy in Manchester for what the Sun describe as a “romp”, with the player also seen sending her messages on social media saying that no one would check on them.

Mendy is known for being a bit of a joker and has a bubbly personality on social media, but he’ll have damaged his reputation with these breaches as he puts himself and others at risk.

The woman in question, Claudia, is quoted in the Sun as saying: “I’m not naive and I know what footballers are like but I thought it would be an experience.

“He was single so I wasn’t hurting anybody.

“We had some drinks and had a laugh. One day he took me to Leeds where he saw his dentist.”