Man United interested in Ligue 1 midfielder but face competition from PSG

Manchester United and Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly interested in Stade Brest midfielder Romain Faivre.

Faivre, 22, only joined Stade Brest last summer after making the switch from domestic rivals Monaco.

After a hugely successfully opening six-months with his new club, which have included the young midfielder being involved in seven goals in 19 matches, Faivre has already seen his contract extended until 2025.

However, despite the talented Frenchman being tied down until 2025, according to a recent report from Le10Sport, European giants United and Paris-Saint Germain are both keen on securing his services.

Le10Sport claim Faivre has been ‘one of the revelations’ at his new side which goes some way to explaining why he’s attracting so much attention.

It has been reported that Paris-Saint Germain’s interest at this stage is not as strong as United’s, with the Ligue 1 champions simply keeping an eye on the 22-year-old.

However, United are believed to be actively following the Stade Brest midfielder and are paying close attention to his performances.

Le10Sport claim that Faivre is aware of United’s strong interest in him which is pushing him to continue in his impressive development.